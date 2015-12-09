版本:
BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary orders equipment from ASML Hong Kong

Dec 9 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says Xiamen unit orders machinery equipment worth T$3 billion ($91.30 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8600 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

