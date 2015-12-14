版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 14日 星期一 16:05 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders machinery from ASML, Kinmax Tech

Dec 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.6 billion ($79.29 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

