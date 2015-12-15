版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment for T$516 mln

Dec 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$516 million ($15.74 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NQzRh5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7900 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

