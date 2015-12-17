版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron

Dec 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$762 million ($23.16 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

