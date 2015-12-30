版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 30日 星期三 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

Dec 30 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$688 million ($20.90 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.9250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

