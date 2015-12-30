BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

UPDATE 2-Schlumberger expects international markets recovery in late 2017
* Shares fall 1.8 percent (Adds exec, analyst comments; updates shares)
Dec 30 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$688 million ($20.90 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.9250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares fall 1.8 percent (Adds exec, analyst comments; updates shares)
* Rob Tindall has resigned as director and CEO due to personal reasons
BOSTON, Jan 20 Fund manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc. said in a securities filing this month it has entered into an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a voting error in the 2013 buyout of Dell Inc.