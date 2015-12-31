版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 31日 星期四 15:25 BJT

BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron

Dec 31 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$657 million ($20.02 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐