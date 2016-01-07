BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials, Murata

Jan 7 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says subsidiary United Semiconductor (Xiamen) orders machinery equipment worth T$823.35 million ($24.73 million)

* Says subsidiary United Semiconductor (Xiamen) orders another batch of machinery equipment worth T$1.16 billion

