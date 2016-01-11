版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 11日 星期一 14:42 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Uangyih-Tech, Screen, Nova Measuring, Tokyo Electron

Jan 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.6 billion ($77.98 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.3400 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐