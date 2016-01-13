版本:
BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

Jan 13 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$736 million ($22.04 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.4000 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

