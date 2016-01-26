BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC says orders machinery from Ebara Corp

BRIEF-American Express expects 2017 earnings per share of $5.60 - $5.80
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
Jan 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$506 million ($15.04 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.6350 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
* Satori Resources adds technical expertise by board of directors and management appointments
* Stemline Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock