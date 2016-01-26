版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC says orders machinery from Ebara Corp

Jan 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$506 million ($15.04 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.6350 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

