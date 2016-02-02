版本:
BRIEF-TSMC's board approves capital budget

Feb 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says board approves capital appropriations of approximately $2.54 billion

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

