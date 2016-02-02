BRIEF-TSMC's board approves capital budget

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says board approves capital appropriations of approximately $2.54 billion
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028