BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary orders equipment from Applied Materials

Feb 3 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$521 million ($15.53 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.5520 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

