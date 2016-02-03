BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary orders equipment from Applied Materials

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$521 million ($15.53 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.5520 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained