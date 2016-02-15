版本:
BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

Feb 15 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$528.7 million ($15.98 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.0760 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

