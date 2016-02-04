版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's economics ministry approves TSMC's Nanjing investment

Feb 4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says Taiwan's investment commission of Ministry of Economic Affairs approves its china investment

* Says capital injection not exceeding $1 billion in TSMC (Nanjing) Ltd

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐