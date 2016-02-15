版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Confederate Tech, Shibaura Mechatronics

Feb 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$981 million ($29.78 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.9470 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

