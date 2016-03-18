版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from KLA-Tencor

March 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.1 billion ($64.92 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SXPHZZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3470 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

