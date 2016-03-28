版本:
BRIEF-ASE acquires Siliconware's shares worth T$1.6 bln

March 28 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says it acquired Siliconware shares worth T$1.6 billion ($49.09 million) at T$53.15 a share

* Says it now owns 31.4 percent stake in Siliconware

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MMjkHl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5920 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

