BRIEF-ASE acquires Siliconware's shares worth T$1.6 bln

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt, Federal Trade Commission resolve Questcor matter
* Mallinckrodt and Federal Trade Commission resolve Questcor matter
March 28 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says it acquired Siliconware shares worth T$1.6 billion ($49.09 million) at T$53.15 a share
* Says it now owns 31.4 percent stake in Siliconware
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MMjkHl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5920 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Mallinckrodt and Federal Trade Commission resolve Questcor matter
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)