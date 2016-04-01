版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Ebara, KLA-Tencor and ASML

April 1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$17 billion ($527.39 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MYxHIz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.2340 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

