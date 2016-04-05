版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-ZTE to take extra measures to ensure legal compliance - chairman

April 5 ZTE Corp

* ZTE chairman says company will be taking extra measures to ensure that legal compliance and anti-corruption processes eliminate any possibility of non-compliance

* ZTE chairman says company will put practical measures in place to rebuild our operational philosophy and turn the challenges into opportunities

Source text in English: bit.ly/1qnpSaO

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐