公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 16:14 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery from Hitachi High-tech, Lam Research, Screen Semiconductor

April 6 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$4 billion ($123.39 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4180 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

