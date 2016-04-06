版本:
BRIEF-UMC's unit plans to dispose shares of SuperAlloy Industrial

April 6 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says its unit plans to dispose common shares of SuperAlloy Industrial worth T$305 million ($9.40 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4320 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

