BRIEF-TSMC in T$1.4 bln worth of equipment, facility deals with Tokyo Electron, Fu Tsu

April 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$420 million ($12.97 million)

* Says orders another batch of machinery equipment worth t$1 billion

