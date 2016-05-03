版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 15:49 BJT

BRIEF-UMC orders machinery equipment from Lam Research

May 3 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$923.4 million ($28.71 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1650 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐