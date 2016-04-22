版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

April 22 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.6 billion ($80.44 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3240 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

