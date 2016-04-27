版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 15:44 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tun Yi, Daifuku

April 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.6 billion ($49.43 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3660 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐