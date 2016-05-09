BRIEF-UMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.2 bln from Lam Research, Tokyo Electron

BRIEF-Fastenal Co Qtrly earnings per share $0.40
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings
May 9 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$512.7 million ($15.81 million)
* Says orders another batch of machinery equipment worth t$674.9 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NnXsrA; bit.ly/1XgEZiM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4330 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 18 U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for $735 million in cash to expand in non-urban markets.
Jan 18 Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million to gain access to its experimental treatment for migraine.