版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 16:52 BJT

BRIEF-UMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.2 bln from Lam Research, Tokyo Electron

May 9 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$512.7 million ($15.81 million)

* Says orders another batch of machinery equipment worth t$674.9 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NnXsrA; bit.ly/1XgEZiM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4330 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐