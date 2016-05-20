版本:
2016年 5月 20日

BRIEF-ASE's subsidiary acquires machinery equipment for T$767.8 mln

May 20 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says its subsidiary ASE Test Inc. acquired machinery equipment for operation from K-Shine Technology Corp

