版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 15:38 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's Pegatron to acquire Fuyang Flex's shares on behalf of subsidiary

May 9 Pegatron Corp

* Says to acquire securities on behalf of Asustek Investment Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Pegatron

* Says it plans to acquire ordinary shares of Fuyang Flex Technology Corporation worth T$450 million ($13.87 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4420 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐