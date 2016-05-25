版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Screen Semiconductor

May 25 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$560 million ($17.17 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6180 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

