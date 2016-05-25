BRIEF-UMC repurchases 29 mln shares at T$11.81/share

BRIEF-Almost Family says offering of 2.5 mln shares of stock
* Almost Family announces proposed offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock
May 25 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says it repurchases shares worth T$342.5 million ($10.51 million)
($1 = 32.6030 Taiwan dollars)
* United Continental Holdings sees Q1 consolidated CASM excluding fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses of 10.72 - 10.82 cents per ASM
* Servier agreed to defer deadline for payment of euro 5 million installment of principal from Jan 15, 2017 to July 15, 2017