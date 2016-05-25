版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-UMC repurchases 29 mln shares at T$11.81/share

May 25 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says it repurchases shares worth T$342.5 million ($10.51 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6030 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

