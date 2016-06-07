版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 15:04 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

June 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$553 million ($17.13 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.2880 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐