版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 17:43 BJT

BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

June 3 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says its Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$897.9 million ($27.53 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6210 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐