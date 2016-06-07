BRIEF-UMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

BRIEF-Lithium Americas announces US$174 mln strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium
* Lithium Americas announces us$174 million strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium
June 7 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$543.6 million ($16.82 million)
Co estimates that net book value per common share as of December 31, 2016 will be in range of $6.10 to $6.18
Jan 17 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co said on Tuesday that its sales during the November-December holiday period were "somewhat lower" than it had expected, hurt by lower consumer spending and a drop in sales at its flagship store in New York.