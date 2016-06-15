版本:
BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen unit orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron

June 15 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says its Xiamen unit orders machinery equipment worth T$607 million ($18.75 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WNqiVz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3710 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

