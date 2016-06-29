版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 16:26 BJT

BRIEF-ASE's subsidiary orders machinery equipment from Teradyne (Asia)

June 29 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$626 million ($19.38 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3060 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐