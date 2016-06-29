版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 15:53 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Tokyo Electron, Lam Research, Applied Materials, Marketech, Mega Union

June 29 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$3 billion ($92.80 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: TSM.N] ($1 = 32.3260 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

