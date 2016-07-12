版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 15:36 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

July 12 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$646 million ($20.08 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1690 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

