版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 26日 星期五 14:28 BJT

BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen unit orders facility equipment from Tokyo Electron

Aug 26 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says its Xiamen unit orders facility equipment worth T$506 million ($15.99 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cdhyIV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐