版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders facility equipment from Mirle Automation

Aug 4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders facility equipment worth T$391 million ($12.34 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6750 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐