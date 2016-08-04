BRIEF-TSMC orders facility equipment from Mirle Automation

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders facility equipment worth T$391 million ($12.34 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6750 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer