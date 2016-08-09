版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 17:56 BJT

BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment from Lam Research

Aug 9 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says its Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$731.8 million ($23.31 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.3960 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐