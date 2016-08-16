版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Brooks Automation, Tokyo Electron and others

Aug 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.8 billion ($89.68 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2220 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

