公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-TSMC's Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment from E Power International

Aug 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says its Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$376 million ($12.04 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bmAOyP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2360 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

