BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Ebara, ASML and Applied Materials

Aug 29 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$21.3 billion ($669.73 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.8040 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

