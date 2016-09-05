版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron, Hitachi High-Technologies

Sept 5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.59 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5190 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

