版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 13:47 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Ultratech, KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials

Sept 19 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.87 billion ($59.58 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.3890 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐