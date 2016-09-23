版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 15:41 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Advanced Thermal Science, Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials

Sept 23 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.3 billion ($73.42 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.3250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐