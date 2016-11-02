版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Lam Research, Applied Materials

Nov 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.7 billion ($85.49 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5830 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

