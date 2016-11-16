版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 14:15 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC and unit order machinery from Mirle, Lam Research, Applied Materials, Mega Union

Nov 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$2.9 billion ($91.33 million)

* Says Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$396 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7520 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐