BRIEF-UMC orders machinery equipment from Lam Research

Dec 19 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$508.5 million ($15.91 million)

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9530 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

