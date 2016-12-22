版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Mega Union Technology

Dec 22 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$309 million ($9.62 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1310 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
